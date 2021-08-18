Kendall Jenner poses wearing BF Devin Booker's Olympic gold medal during a romantic lakeside date; SEE PIC

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker recently enjoyed a small getaway and the basketball player took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of the same. In the series of snaps shared by him, one photo showed Kendall posing along with his Olympic gold medal while wearing a bikini and sipping on a drink. What better way to celebrate a big win, right?

Jenner in the photo seemed to be aboard a motorboat during their lakeside getaway as she posed soaking in the sun sporting a green bikini. Wearing a green cap to match with her attire, Jenner stylishly sipped on a drink while wearing the gold medal. Sharing this photo along with a string of others from their lakeside trip, Booker simply wrote, "Lake BOI" in his captions.

The photo of Jenner wearing the Olympic medal was also reshared by Jenner on her own Instagram stories. During Booker's win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Kendall had proudly shared a story on her Instagram, a screenshot of the moment that his team won after defeating France at Saitama Super Arena.

Check out Kendall Jenner's photo in Devin Booker's post here:

Kendall has been known to be extremely supportive of her boyfriend and hence is often seen cheering for him at home games as well. The model often slips into the Phoenix Suns jersey and other merchandise while supporting Booker during his game.

Kendall and Devin have been dating each other for over a year now. They also celebrated their one-year anniversary in June by sharing loved-up photos with each other as they headed for a vacation together.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner CONGRATULATES boyfriend Devin Booker on his 1st Olympic gold medal win for Basketball