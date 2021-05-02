Kendall Jenner PRANKS Kardashian sisters with engagement news; Jokes with Kris Jenner saying she’s pregnant

Kendall recently played some hilarious pranks on her sisters and mother Kris Jenner. Scroll down to see how the family reacted to her fake shocking news!

Supermodel Kendall Jenner recently played a hilarious prank on her sisters! The reality TV star, 25, appeared at Poosh Your Wellness virtual festival this weekend and while speaking to Poosh founder and sister Kourtney Kardashian, Jenner received a dare to pretend to be engaged to boyfriend Devin Booker. As Kourtney and Kendall went deeper with the prank, the duo decided to deliver the engagement news to their family!

When Kourtney suggested Kendall announce the fake engagement on their family group, Jenner predicted that “This is amazing. You know Khloé is gonna write a novel.” However, immediately after sending the message, Kylie Jenner called. Kylie immediately called out Kendall and said: “You’re lying,” adding that the ring “doesn’t fit you.”

“Well, it needs to be sized,” Jenner replied. “That’s so stupid, why would you do that to us?” said Khloe on the phone, calling after Kim Kardashian did to verify the news. “Well, at least we know you guys will be excited when the day comes,” Kourtney responded.

Earlier in the game, Kendall also had to tell mom Kris Jenner she was pregnant – but couldn’t keep a straight face. “That’s so weird you just told me this because I dreamed about this last night,” Kris said. “I think it’s great news, but I’m your mom,” she added before Kendall exploded in laughter. “Mom, I’m just kidding. Mom, I’m with Kourtney,” said Kendall. “Oh f–k. Oh brother, I’ll go put the champagne back on ice,” Kris said.

For the unversed, the supermodel and reality TV star has been dating athlete Devin Booker for over a year now, and according to recent sources via People magazine, “This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship.”

