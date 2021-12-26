Kendall Jenner proves she’s the queen of holiday fashion as she sips wine at Christmas party

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Kris Jenner's traditional Christmas Eve party was being 'scaled down' owing to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Looks like Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, didn't appear to get the memo. In photos shared to her Instagram, the 26-year-old model appeared set for the red carpet, posing in a black gown.

She was dressed in a sleek and sophisticated black gown with a mermaid shape. The supermodel wore her hair in a neat middle-part ponytail and looked absolutely lovely. She drank red wine while lounging on the sofa in her stunning ensemble and looked like a total goddess. However, she, along with Kylie and Kourtney Kardashian, were notably absent from the family's Christmas card, which was released on Friday by Kim Kardashian on her personal Instagram.

Check out her post here:

Despite the fact that Kendall appeared alone at the Christmas Eve party, she is presently in a happy relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. They've been together for almost a year and are still going strong. While the majority of Kendall's family members aren't afraid to flaunt their romances and personal lives on television and social media, Kendall is considerably more conservative when it comes to discussing her personal life. While she doesn't hide the fact that she and Devin are in a loving relationship, she doesn't typically disclose details about their private time together.

Interestingly, after Kim just introduced her new partner to her children, all eyes will be on social media to watch whether Pete Davidson makes an appearance as one of the desirable family members in the party. This year's family celebrations will also be the first for Kourtney Kardashian's new fiancé Travis Barker.

