Kendall Jenner receives a sweet birthday wish from Devin Booker as he calls her the 'most beautiful woman'

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 26th birthday on November 3 and apart from receiving sweet birthday messages from her family, the model also got a romantic birthday tribute from her boyfriend Devin Booker. The basketball player shared adorable photos with Kendall as she wished her on her special day by calling her the "most beautiful woman."

Along with his caption praising his beautiful girlfriend, Booker also added the queen emoji. In the photos shared by the Phoenix Suns player, Kendall and him were seen enjoying a dinner outing and another picture captured the two in a cosy embrace. Kendall and Devin have been dating for over a year now and the couple look comfortable expressing their love for each other on social media.

Devin who recently turned 25 himself on October 30, received an adorable tribute from Kendall who gushed about her boyfriend and referred to him as her "best friend."

While Jenner and Booker have been together since April 2020, the couple made their relationship Instagram official quite late. The couple gave a glimpse of their one-year anniversary celebrations on Instagram in a rare update. Kendall also recently made her first public statement about Booker during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show where she spoke about how her boyfriend gets along with her family and particularly shares a special bond with her niece Stormi Webster.

The couple also recently shared their first PDA moment at a public event as the duo shared a kiss after Booker's recent game against the L.A. Lakers on October 22.

