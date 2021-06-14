Kendall Jenner receives a sweet one year anniversary tribute from boyfriend Devin Booker: 365, 52, 1

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker headed for a trip to Sedona, Arizona to celebrate their first anniversary.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are celebrating a major relationship milestone. The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and to celebrate the same, the couple took off on a trip to Sedona, Arizona. While Kendall had shared rare photos of the couple cuddling up with each other on Instagram to mark their one-year anniversary, her boyfriend Devin Booker made it even more special by counting the exact days that they have been together.

The NBA player took to his Instagram to share stories from their recent trip and posted a gorgeous trio of pictures which were captioned with the numbers, "365" "52" and "1", which was a nod to the number of days and weeks in a year that the duo has been together for.

The adorable anniversary tribute certainly left fans impressed. The couple seemed to have enjoyed their anniversary date night by a waterfront outdoor dining area, a picture of which Booker shared on his Instagram story with a heart emoji.

Check out Devin Booker's anniversary tribute for Kendall Jenner here:

It was previously reported that Kendall and Devin have been serious about each other and that Jenner's family has already given their approval to the couple. The couple first made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day this year and ever since, have been leaving adorable comments on each other's posts too.

In April, a source close to Kendall had also informed that Kendall is extremely happy in her relationship with Booker, and one of the reasons she loves Booker the most is because of his personality. The source told E!, "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that."

