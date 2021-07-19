Kendall Jenner reportedly 'stood up and cheered' every time BF Devin Booker scored during NBA finals game

Kendall Jenner recently attended the July 17 game of beau Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns' game against Milwaukee Bucks.

Kendall Jenner made sure to be the perfect supportive girlfriend as she cheered for her beau Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns in their recent game against Milwaukee Bucks game on July 17. Jenner not only flaunted the Phoenix Suns jacket ahead of the game but also attended the game and made sure to cheer for Booker from the stands. While Devin's team didn't take home the big win, according to an E! eyewitness, it was a delight to see Jenner emotionally supporting Booker all through the game.

According to the eyewitness, the model was extremely "engaged" in the game and was reacting to all the major moments of the game. Revealing Kendall's body language at the game, the eyewitness stated, "She would stand up and cheer every time Devin scored. It was so cute! She had her hands on her head at the end of the first quarter!"

After the game took a turn with Milwaukee taking lead over the Suns, Jenner was reportedly also seen pacing around in nervousness. Kendall was seen wearing a face mask for most of the game and was also accompanied by a few friends for the game.

Kendall and Devin recently completed a year of togetherness and even took a small vacation together to celebrate the same. As per reports, the duo is going strong and Booker has also received Jenner's family's seal of approval. An E! insider had previously mentioned that this is the "happiest" that Kendall has been in a relationship. The source also maintains that Jenner and Booker's matching interests and personality traits have brought them closer.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner gets 'emotional' as she cheers for boyfriend Devin Booker during NBA finals

Share your comment ×