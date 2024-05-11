Kendall Jenner Reveals Cara Delevingne Helped Her Get Into Modeling Industry; Deets Inside

Kendall Jenner has fellow model Cara Delevingne to thank for her successful career. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed how Cara helped her breakthrough in the modelling industry.

Jenner also spoke about the “shifting” vibes and gave her thoughts about social media stars being at fashion shows.

Kendall Jenner credits Cara Delevingne

Kendall Jenner has walked on the runway for some of the biggest fashion houses in the world. The star is considered to be one of the biggest supermodels of her generation. In a recent interview with Vogue, Jenner expressed her gratitude to model and actress Cara Delevingne for contributing to her journey to becoming a supermodel.

Kendall recalled what the industry was like before she stepped foot in the industry. “When I came into it, you didn’t really see quote-unquote famous girls,” she opened up. “Cara Delevingne was probably the biggest one who was known outside of modeling.”

She thanked Cara for "opening" a door into the industry for her. "And from there it blew up into a whole new thing," the Victoria's Secret model added.

Kendall Jenner talks about Social Media stars

Kendall gave her two cents on the debate about social media influencers attending high fashion events. “Now there’s another vibe coming through. You’re seeing a lot of social media creators at the shows,” the 28-year-old started. She said she thinks the change is great.

She added, “ It’s always just shifting and changing, and you take it day by day. I suss out the vibe. Does it align with me? If it still does, great. You don’t know what’s around the corner.”

The model made headlines when she sported a top that exposed her chest for a Marc Jacobs runway show. Kendall addressed the runway look while admitting that she was “chill” about it. The star revealed how she was not nervous and unfazed by the outfit. She added, “I genuinely was like, 'Dope — whatever they want'.”

Kendall Jenner walked the Victoria’s Secret show for the first time in 2015. She was chosen multiple times after that to walk the show. The star has also walked for some of the biggest brands including Balmain, Chanel, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, and Burberry.

