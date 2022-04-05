Kendall Jenner reveals how she manages her mental health with a soothing video; Watch

Kendall Jenner didn't hold back when she told her followers about her anxiety struggles in an Instagram post on Monday, April 4. The 818 Tequila entrepreneur released a soothing video of a bright day in her yard while explaining the tactics she employs to start her day on the right foot and avoid being pulled down by anxiety, even when her own (particularly social anxiety) feels like it's "been on 100 lately."

Meanwhile, Kendall, 26, obviously wants to help her followers start their days off correctly, and she boldly shared her feelings, as she wrote, “I’ve come to a place where i don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time. I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset. that being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes,” she wrote in the caption. Kendall's suggestions are undoubtedly some tried-and-true methods for reducing anxiety! Starting the day with 10 deep inhales and exhales before checking your phone was one of her suggestions, as was getting some sun, drinking tea, and deep breathing.

She wrote that she also “went in my yard and journaled” as well as “wrote down all the things I’m looking forward to today/this month” and “expressed gratitude for all of my blessings.”

Check out her video here:

However, it's crucial to find a way to sit back, relax, and decompress, particularly when you're as busy as Kendall. She's had a lot going on recently, and taking some time to work on anxiety management is crucial! One of her most recent future ventures is a collaboration with her sister Kylie, which will be part of her Kylie Cosmetics company. Kendall shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself in a stunning purple cutout gown to offer fans a sneak peek at the forthcoming release, which is due to be released on April 6.