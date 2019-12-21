Kendall Jenner REVEALS the qualities she likes most in a mate; Check Out

Kendall Jenner recently revealed the qualities she likes most in a mate. Read on to find out.

Kendall Jenner has finally revealed the qualities she likes most in a mate, in case you were wondering. In the latest Calvin Klein advertisement, Kendall opened you up about what turns her on when it comes to her romantic partners. “My biggest turn-on is someone is who is confident and I really like a witty person. Someone who can make me laugh. The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are — I think the better,” the 24-year-old model said.

Not just the qualities she appreciates, the model also revealed a list of things that turn her off. “My biggest turn-off is someone who is too filtered. Someone who is trying to be something they’re not or is trying to prove something,” she says in the ad. The advertisement comes just days after Kendall and basketball player Ben Simmons fuelled reconciliation rumours after the model was spotted catching the 23-year-old basketball player in action during a game on December 13.

The footage of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star watching the game from a box at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia was captured by a fan. Shortly after the video went viral, her fans started speculating that the former couple is back together. In 2018, the two had called it quits after few months of dating. Earlier this week, a source informed E Online that lately, the reality star (24) has been traveling back and forth to meet Ben in Philadelphia.

The insider revealed that last week, while she was in New York, Kendall went down to Philadelphia to see her rumoured boyfriend and then flew back to Manhattan the next morning for a work commitment. Later the same day, she again took a flight to Philly and attended Ben’s game. The source also asserted that the couple is trying to keep things under the radar for now.

