Kendall Jenner Reveals Seeing Something On Gerry Turner’s Phone She ‘Shouldn’t Have’ After They Both Met

Kendall Jenner is surprised to see something interesting on The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner's phone. In the promo clip for the upcoming episode of Season 5 of The Kardashians, supermodel Jenner confesses to seeing something on Turner's phone that she wasn't supposed to.

In addition, in the clip, the model reveals how her mother, Kris Jenner, "pulled some strings" to invite the reality star to their house for dinner, as he will appear in the new episode.



Kendall Jenner had a surprising reaction when she accidentally saw something on Gerry Turner's phone. As per US magazine, at the end of the latest (May 30) episode of Season 5 of The Kardashians, a promo clip was released for the next episode featuring Jenner's meet-up session with the 72-year-old reality star, who will appear in the upcoming episode.

In the preview clip, the model shares that her mother, Kris Jenner, pulled some strings to invite him to their house for dinner. The 28-year-old model shares that she is excited to meet the star, noting, “This is the most excited I’ve been in a really long time.”

The Kardashians star then shares that she met him only because of her mother, “My mom pulled some strings and got Gerry to come over for dinner.” She also reveals that she sees something on his phone. In the preview, the model is seen telling someone, "Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone." She admits, "I've seen some things that I shouldn't have seen."

Gerry Turner opened up about meeting Kris Jenner

Last year, Gerry Turner revealed that he met The Kardashians star Kris Jenner, who invited him to a Golden Bachelor watch party. Turner spoke to ET at the 2023 CMA Awards and recalled meeting Jenner. He said, "She invited me." He added, "We kind of traded off. I got to spend an evening with her, and I asked her if she would do a shoutout to women on the show — especially to Susan [Noles], whose kind of her look-alike."

Turner also revealed that he met Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, at the party. He said, ​​"When I got there, he was very low-profile — he was very quiet — and he introduced himself as Benito. I wasn't sure if it was him, and then finally 10, 15 minutes later, he goes, 'Yeah, I'm Bad Bunny and I was on Saturday Night Live two nights ago.'"

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been rumored to be dating since 2023. The alleged couple has made several appearances together. Last year in December, news broke that the pair had called it quits. However, they recently attended the 2024 Met Gala after-party, leading fans to speculate that the duo may have rekindled their romance.