Kendall Jenner SPOTTED soaking up the sun in a pink bikini with rumoured boyfriend Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner was spotted sunbathing in Miami with her rumored boyfriend, basketballer Ben Simmons. The two were seen spending some quality time together as they soaking up the sun, poolside at their hotel. The 24-year-old supermodel looked stunning in a hot pink bikini as she sat beside Ben before his game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena, Daily Mail reported. The model was later seen wearing a matching bright pink bucket hat and a colourful sarong wrapped around her waist.

Kendall and Ben fuelled reconciliation rumours after the model was spotted catching the 23-year-old basketball player in action during a game on December 13. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star watching the game from a box at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia was captured by a fan. Shortly after the video went viral, her fans started speculating that the former couple is back together. In 2018, the two had called it quits after few months of dating.

Last year, shortly after breaking up with the basketball player, Kendall was again spotted hanging out with Ben and attending a couple of his games. After keeping the relationship secret for a while, in February 2019, the model confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that she had been dating the athlete. Later, the same year, a source revealed that the two had split. “It's been hard for them with the time differences and both of their schedules but there is a chance they will get back together," the source had said. The on-again-off-again couple has spotted been hanging out together on more than one occasion over the last few weeks.

