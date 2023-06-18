Kendall Jenner steps out on shopping date with Bad Bunny in LA; DEETS here

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been rumored to be dating since February 2023. Ever since then, they have been spotted on numerous date nights and outings together, including NBA games and Coachella 2023. Though Jenner and Bad Bunny have not officially confirmed their relationship yet, some people witnessed the rumored couple packing on PDA. After their lunch date earlier this week, the rumored couple was spotted on a shopping trip on Thursday. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on a shopping trip

The rumored couple Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny stepped out together for a shopping trip in California on Thursday. The couple kept their fashion game on point with casual attire.

The 27-year-old model opted for a white cropped tank top which she paired with high-waisted jeans and a burgundy belt. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses, white Adidas sneakers, and a red shoulder bag. Jenner’s hair was pulled back as she donned minimal golden studded earrings.

Bad Bunny also opted for a monochrome look with a gray zipped-up sweatshirt over a brown t-shirt and matching gray pants. The rapper completed his look with black sneakers and a backward green cap. The rumored couple was chatting away happily during their shopping trip and seemed to be having a great time.

Earlier this week, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted on a lunch date in a Beverly Hills restaurant. The duo opted for an effortless casual yet chic look. The 27-year-old model was sporting a brown leather jacket and jeans while the rapper wore brown pants and a white hoodie.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny relationship

In May, US Weekly reported Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were enjoying getting to know each other and they might get serious in the future. The outlet reported, “Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him. She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.” The Kardashian star is also happy that the Puerto Rican artist even gets along well with her friends.

Previously, Kendall was dating Devin Booker. The duo was in an on-again and off-again relationship for a couple of years before calling it quits in the fall of 2020.

