Kendall Jenner thinks Kourtney Kardashian’s breakup with Scott Disick is the reason behind her family feud

Kendall Jenner says Kourtney Kardashian’s breakup with Scott Disick might be the behind her family feud. Read on to know more.

Just last month, Kourtney Kardashian hogged headlines for his very physical fight with sister Kim Kardashian. The fight started when Kourtney lost her cool during an argument with Kim and Kendall Jenner. During the show, the two sisters decided to confront Kourtney about her attitude towards the show and the discussion and a couple of other reasons led to a very physical fight between Kim and her sister. It seems like Kourtney has been feeling detached from the show lately keeps getting into arguments and fights.

Kendall believes her breakup with Scott Disick has something to do with her Kourtney changed behaviour towards her family members. In a new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall talks to Kourtney’s ex-husband Scott Disick about her and Kim’s fight. During the discussion, she blamed Scott for messing with her elder sister’s mind. “I think that situation might have mentally f***ed her,” she told the 36-year-old, who shares 3 children with Kourtney -- sons Mason (10), and Reign (5), and daughter Penelope (7).

Check out the clip here:

In the teaser, Khloe Kardashian tells Kendall that she tried to get in touch with their sister after their verbal argument. “I sent Kourt the nicest text,” she said and then read out the text. “A million percent we need to have a conversation. If not today, it can be any day, but we can’t let this continue and sweep it under the rug like we typically do. You’re someone who I love and respect and I want you to always feel good when you are around me,” she reads.

“I would like for this to be a conversation where BOTH — in capital letters — sides get to be heard. I don’t want to feel like this is a one-sided relationship. Whatever we can do where the communication improves, I will do that,” she reads further. After reading out the text, Khloe reveals that hours after she sent the text, Kourtney sent her a video of the private plane she was on.

When Scott enters the room, Kendall points out that his 2015 breakup with her sister might have something to do with her feud. “I know how this happened. Honestly, I think starting with their breakup. I’m just saying, I think that situation might have mentally f***** her. And I don’t think she dealt with it,” she says to Scott who is in clear denial.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez reveals her bipolar diagnosis on Miley Cyrus' show; Confesses she needs a good cry sometimes

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More