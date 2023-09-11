Kendall Jenner turns up the heat wearing navy blue strapless bikini on Instagram with vacation pics and tequila brand promotion

Kendall Jenner, 27, shared some stunning pictures on Instagram while promoting her Tequila brand. When New York Fashion Week was in full swing in Manhattan, Kendall Jenner was busy enjoying a sunny day with her dog.

In the photos, the supermodel was seen in a navy blue bikini, carrying her own 818 Tequila brand bottle and a tumbler for sipping. She strolled towards a pool's edge, with her Doberman pinscher Pyro as her trusty companion.

Kendall Jenner’s fans reacted on her new post

Kendall Jenner rocked a stunning dark blue strapless bikini while basking in the sun outdoors. Her hair looked freshly wet, hinting at a recent shower or a dip in the pool. To complete her chic look, she donned a pair of stylish sunglasses. In one hand, Kendall held a glass that seemed to contain a lime slice, while the other hand grasped a bottle of her own tequila brand. She then tiptoed towards the camera, and in the background, her adorable dog was strolling around her. Kendall's fans wasted no time in sharing their reactions once the two new photos were posted, quickly flooding the comments.

One fan made a remark, “Mami be careful with the piedritas,” while another playfully commented, saying, "This is what I look like in my head." followed by, “Mami be careful with the mosquitos.” Even Kendall's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, 39, chimed in and wrote, "Shut up Kendall. We know…. You’re amazing and you have an amazing dog too"

Kendall celebrated the holiday with her Tequila Brand

This bikini picture comes a few weeks after Kendall celebrated the holiday for her 818 Tequila brand on August 18. She went to Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood, California, wearing a sheer, one-shoulder nude dress from Gucci's fall/winter '23 collection over a nude tulle lingerie set worth $1,100 from the same luxury label. She completed the look with the brand's crystal-adorned mesh slingback pump, in rose color, part of the Tom Ford-inspired Aria collection. She also carried a beige Gucci canvas bag with green leather accents.

Kendall introduced her 818 Tequila brand in 2021, marking its debut with a lively gathering at The Nice Guy. This trend of annual celebrations continued, with last year's event taking place at Soho House's Little Beach House, dedicated to her 818 Reserve. Beyond the official promotional occasions, Kendall enjoys her own tequila label whenever she desires. Notably, she indulged in it during a visit to Casa Playa, a coastal Mexican restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas on August 9th.

