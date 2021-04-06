Kendall Jenner TWINS with Selena Gomez in her Easter dress; BF Devin Booker calls her ‘beautiful’

Kendall Jenner recently wore a dress that Selena Gomez wore back in January. Kendall also got praise from her boyfriend Devin Booker on the post.

Like many Kardashian/Jenner fans may have noticed, supermodel and the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan--Kendall Jenner rocked a super fresh Rodarte dress on Easter. While the floral dress may have looked fresh as a daisy, the designer style actually rose to fame earlier in the past year thanks to Selena Gomez.

For the unversed, Gomez was the first to pull off the floral number by Rodarte in her De Una Vez music video back in January. In the music video, Selena gave a nod to Frida Kahlo with matching flowers in her hair and pinned a glowing sacred heart on the floral number, known as the Milagro in Mexican culture, to the front of her dress.

Now, on Easter when Kendall put up pictures of herself wearing the dress, her fans were quick to spot the match, with one writing “Inspired by the Queen @selenagomez,” and another adding, “That’s Sel’s dress.” Among the commentators was also Jenner’s boyfriend and athlete Devin Booker, who left a flirty comment under the post. The 24-year-old basketball player wrote: “Very beautiful.. course,” in the comments section.

Kendall and Devin have been very private about their relationship, though it was recently reported that they have taken their relationship to the next level. “What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship,” a source told People magazine. “They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin. And her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim’s 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti.”

