Kendall Jenner under FIRE for cultural appropriation again; Her tequila brand’s ‘tone deaf’ ad enrages fans

Kendall Jenner recently infuriated fans with her news 818 ads. The model is now facing allegations of cultural appropriation once again.

Reality TV star and supermodel Kendall Jenner is under fire again for accusations of cultural appropriation. The 25-year-old, who’s currently promoting her new tequila brand 818 in full force, received criticism over the photo and video promos of her brand, which were recorded on an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico, where she set up shop for the new venture.

Earlier in the week, Jenner shared the new branded content on her personal Instagram account, and wrote: “incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, its beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!” The ad featured the model riding on horseback among rows of agave plants and sipping tequila on the back of a pickup truck. The KUWTK star was wearing jeans, a cowboy hat and a loose cotton shirt over a tank top, a look some have referred to as “tone-deaf” and “migrant chic.”

After the ad went live, many people thought her look capitalized on stereotypes associated with Mexican farmers. “YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME,” tweeted one critic of the promo shots. “Leave it to Kendall to be as tone-deaf as possible, this is so offensive. Modeling that chic migrant worker look for her tequila brand, watch her cry and say she didn’t know later on for the 100th time.”

Fans of Jenner, however, were quick to defend her latest business, saying men such as George Clooney, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, LeBron James, Kevin Hart and several others have launched tequila brands without being accused of appropriating Mexican culture.

Also Read: KUWTK alum Kendall Jenner is the ‘happiest she has ever been in a relationship’ with athlete Devin Booker?

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×