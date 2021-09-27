Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker tests COVID 19 positive, refuses to share if he's vaccinated

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker recently confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 during a live session on Twitch. Revealing his symptoms after testing positive, the NBA player mentioned that he has lost his sense of taste and smell. Booker also stated that he won't clarify his vaccination status and said "educate yourself."

As for Booker's girlfriend Kendall Jenner, the model's vaccination status seemed to have been confirmed when she attended the Met Gala this year considering the event had strict guidelines and allowed only fully vaccinated guests.

While talking about his condition, Booker on his Twitch live stream said, "Honestly, y'all, I'm feeling straight. The only thing I'm dealing with is no taste, no smell, which is the worst part of it. I'm about a week in. I'mma be back in no time, no time." The player then went on to talk about whether he's vaccinated and said, "I'm not gonna tell you guys if I have the vaccine or not, but you could still get COVID with the vaccine, for anybody that's saying that. Educate yourself", via Entertainment Tonight.

The Phoenix Suns player recently enjoyed a vacation with his girlfriend Kendall and her friends Haily and Justin Bieber in Jamaica. Last month, the couple had also taken off to enjoy a romantic getaway in the Amalfi Coast, Italy. It has been reported that Booker and Jenner are going strong after making their relationship Instagram official this year.

Kendall recently also made her first public statement about Booker during her recent appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed how her niece Stormi Webster has a huge crush on Devin.

