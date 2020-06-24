Kendall & Kylie Jenner pose in sizzling black outfits after getting accused of not paying garment employees

Kendall and Kylie Jenner posed for the camera in stunning black outfits after getting accused of not paying their garment employees. Read on to know more.

Kendall Jenner is all set to drop a beauty collab with sister Kylie, and in her latest Instagram story, the 24-year-old model shared her at-home modelling session in a stunning little black bodysuit. She dazzled in the long-sleeve backless singlet as she modelled in her bathroom mirror to promote. She worked her angles and ran her manicured fingers her hair as she flaunted her toned figure. “Been a minute,” she wrote on the video. In another clip, she promoted her new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration.

She also joined Kylie for fun boomerang videos which were posted on the 22-year-old ex-billionaire’s Insta story. The sisters sizzled in matching black outfits as they posed for the camera. Kylie wore a black crop top and matching drawstring shorts. The sisters cuddled up together as Kendall took the video while pouting for the camera. After teasing the collaboration for a while, the sisters finally made the announcement last week. “I am so excited to finally show you the Kendall Kylie collection we've been working on for so long,” Kylie said in clip posted on her Insta story.

Check out the posts here:

The latest social media updates come just hours after it was reported that Kylie and Kendall have been accused of not paying their garment employees. Social media page Diet Prada, which acts as a fashion watchdog on a mission to call out copycat design, claimed that the Jenner sisters owe some money to their employees.

“Their @kendallandkylie line launched in July 2015, and by 2017 was wholesaling at 390 doors in the U.S. and 975 worldwide. Kylie and Kendall at least gave the impression of being involved in the line in early interviews, although it’s not clear whether their involvement these days is more than modeling the collections,” the Instagram post read. ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus reveals she has washed her pixie mullet hair only TWICE in four months of lockdown

Credits :Instagram

