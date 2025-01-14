Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back at Body Shamers: ‘I’m Happy, Healthy, and at Peace’

Kendra Wilkinson, former star of The Girls Next Door, responded to body shamers in a recent Instagram post. On January 12, she shared a mirror selfie, addressing criticism about her weight and appearance.

“Yes, I’ve gained weight. Yes, I’m aging. Yes, I’m not that girl I was before (Playboy girl),” she wrote. Wilkinson wrote that she feels “good and mentally healthy” for the first time in a long time.

Wilkinson, who moved into the Playboy Mansion at 18, became a household name through the reality show documenting her life with Hugh Hefner and co-stars Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison. Now, she’s embracing her current stage of life with gratitude.

Since her Playboy days, Wilkinson has pursued a career in real estate, starring in the MAX reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood. She shared that her current lifestyle brings her peace and fulfillment.

“For those of you hating on my new weight, 40-year-old face, please know that I’m happy, healthy, and at peace in life finally,” she wrote. “Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be.”

Wilkinson shares two children with her ex-husband Hank Baskett: 15-year-old son Hank Randall Baskett IV and 10-year-old daughter Alijah Mary Baskett.

She spoke proudly about her role as a hands-on mother. “Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work,” she shared. Wilkinson also wrote that she manages her household without a housekeeper or nanny.

Advertisement

Fans and fellow celebrities praised Wilkinson for her candid response. Singer Meghan Trainor commented, “I thought you were beautiful inside and out then, and I still do now.”

Podcast host Bunnie XO added, “Anyone that’s remotely successful in their life doesn’t have time to tear another person down. Remember that, shug.”

ALSO READ: Priscilla Presley Pays Tribute To Her Late Daughter Lisa Marie Presley On Her Death Anniversary; SEE POST