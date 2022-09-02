Oscar Buzz for ‘We Cry Together'- A short film by Kendrick Lamar & Taylour Paige

Rapper Kendrick Lamar recently unveiled a 6-minute long short film called 'We Cry Together' which is a reenactment of Taylor Paige’s track from Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.

‘We Cry Together' is a one-shot short film starring Kendrick Lamar and Taylour Paige. It is directed by Dave Free, and Jake Schreier along with Lamar, and Adam Newport-Berra is the cinematographer. The video is made up of a live recording of the soundstage on March 15, 2020, which is about two years before Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. This approximately 6-minute short film is a re-enactment of the Taylour Paige’s track from Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.

‘We Cry Together' - Oscar Buzz

The short film is more or less like a like the song 'We Cry Together' which shows a couple that’s arguing played by rapper and the 'Zola' actress Taylour Paige. Quite similar to Taylor Swift’s music video for the song 'All Too Well: A Short Film,' Kendrick's short film is eligible for Academy Awards, for the category of Best Live Action Short. 

The intense short film features Lamar and Paige as a couple who are arguing through the lyrics of the song in rap format. Directed in a single take with live vocals, it is definitely unique. The short film “We Cry Together” bagged an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run at the Laemmle Royal Theater in Los Angeles for a week in June. Here is the video, 

The song attracted attention for its raw language and unfiltered concept. Although it's a music video it strongly resembles a drama which is a whole new genre. Lamar and Paige definitely do justice to their roles as they deliver a dramatic fight through a rap

