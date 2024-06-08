Kendrick Lamar Announces The Pop Out Concert Ken and Friends Amid Ongoing Feud With Drake

Weeks after Kendrick Lamar and Drake's online feud, Kendrick Lamar is gearing up for a rare live performance. On June 19, the Humble rapper, 36, will take the stage for a special one-night-only show organized by pgLang and Free Lunch, called The Pop Out.

The event will feature Ken and Friends and will be held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, with doors opening at 4 p.m.

When do the tickets for Kendrick Lamar's live performance come out?

General ticket sales start on Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster. Cash App Card customers get early access on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT. This performance marks Lamar's return to the stage following his feud with Drake, 37, which began in March.

Lamar personally announced the all-ages event on his social media, sharing an image of a license plate revealing the details of the show. Ken and Friends kicks off at 4 p.m. PT. Lamar's last performance was at a Cash App party during Super Bowl weekend in February in Las Vegas.

How did the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar start?

The beef began when Lamar teamed up with Future and Metro Boomin for their hit Like That, which took shots at J. Cole and Drake. J. Cole responded first on April 5 with 7 Minute Drill, criticizing Lamar's 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and implying that To Pimp a Butterfly was boring.

However, at the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, J. Cole apologized for his diss, saying it disrupted his peace and he regretted downplaying Lamar's work and greatness. He said at the time that it “disrupts my f---ing peace,” and didn’t “sit right with my spirit.”

While J. Cole stepped back, Drake escalated the feud with his track Push Ups, which leaked on April 13 and officially released on April 19. In it, Drake called Lamar a "pipsqueak" and mocked his shoe size.

Lamar responded with a 6-minute track, Euphoria, followed by 6:16 in LA. Drake fired back with Family Matters, and Lamar released Meet the Grahams. The back-and-forth continued with Lamar's Not Like Us on May 4 and Drake's The Heart Part 6 on May 5.

