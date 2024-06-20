Kendrick Lamar Delivers Six Renditions of Not Like Us At His Latest Concert The Pop-Out

Popular rapper and musician Kendrick Lamar performed his Drake Diss track Not Like Us six times at his latest concert, The Pop-Out, with Dr. Dre introducing it.

The crowd enthusiastically sang along, and Lamar's version featured a West Coast lineup, including a surprise Black Hippy reunion and appearances by YG, Tyler, the Creator, and Steve Lacy. Lamar's lively renditions of Not Like Us capped off a one-of-a-kind Juneteenth concert.

The show marked Lamar’s first live concert since his highly publicized beef with Drake. The setlist featured the live debut of several of Lamar’s Drake Diss tracks, including Euphoria, Like That, and Not Like That.

Fans were also treated to a double bonanza when Lamar later brought out Dr. Dre to perform Still Dre and 2Pac’s California Love (the latter of which the two hadn’t done together since 2014).

Fan reactions to the live performances

By the end of the show, Lamar had what seemed like the entire West Coast onstage as he closed out with a round of Not Like Us, as fans could not get enough of the energy and the fun.

"We been fucked up since Nipsey died. We been fucked up since Kobe died," Lamar said as he looked at the people before him. He commented on how every "section" came together peacefully to enjoy the Juneteenth concert. Then he played Not Like Us another two times before wrapping up.

Advertisement

Later, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped several funny comments, with some users taking a dig at Drake and others appreciating the show.

More on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef

Rappers have been trading and indulging in insults since the beginning of the hip-hop era, and today it’s not a surprise to come across one, as it’s become a part of the rap culture as a form of expression.

The latest beef originally began between three of hip-hop's biggest stars—Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole—all focused on tracks that seemingly talk about their career trajectory. As tensions arose, Cole fell out of the fight. However, Drake and Kendrick continue to battle with more assertiveness via back-to-back diss tracks.

The onset of the beef started in 2013 when Lamar's sensation with Good Kid, M.A.A.D City provoked him to show his supremacy in a guest verse on Big Sean's Control, calling out Drake and other leading rappers.

Advertisement

This verse was seen as a challenge to his fellow rappers, including Drake, who dismissed it and declared that Lamar was no threat to him. Today, aside from a few light jabs and fun rap battles, there is no serious rivalry between them.

Previously, when Kendrick Lamar was a newbie in the rap scene, Drake offered him help, invited him onto his Take Care album, and gave him an opening spot on his 2012 Club Paradise Tour.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sara Evans’ Husband Jay Barker? All About Him As Country Singer Reveals Reconciliation Post Divorce Filing

Millie Bobby Brown Learned To Do Her Makeup by Studying YouTube Tutorials, Recalls Smell Of Her Grandma’s Lipstick