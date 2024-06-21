Kendrick Lamar Performed His Drake Diss Track 5 Times At His Junteenth Concert; Deets Inside

Kendrick Lamar is taking his rivalry with Drake to the next step. For the first time, Lamar performed his Drake Diss track Not Like Us at his concert in Los Angeles. According to People, the singer performed the infamous track not once but five times. Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been in a feud since the early 2010s. Their feud first began when Lamar dissed God’s Plan singer and other artists in his 2011 track titled Control. Meanwhile, the tension between the two artists escalated after Lamar’s recent diss track Not Like Us.

ALSO READ: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and other NBA stars spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Concert Amid Drake Beef

Kendrick Lamar performs Drake's Diss track at his concert

Kendrick Lamar debuted his Drake Diss single five times during his star-studded L.A. event. As reported by People, with less than two weeks' notice, thousands of fans flocked to the Compton-born rapper's Juneteenth celebration and The Pop Out: Ken & Friends performance at the Kia Forum to see him play Not Like Us for the first time.

The explosive track kept the audience enthralled as they rapped along to the harsh lyrics. The track was the final in a series of musical missiles thrown between the dueling hit rappers. It proved to be the battle's most successful offering, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month.

According to People, surprise performer Dr. Dre introduced the music by muttering the beginning phrase, "I see dead people." He then performed his own tracks, Still D.R.E. and California Love.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud

Advertisement

The long-simmering feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake erupted long ago. Both rappers repeatedly hurl insults and allegations. These insults and allegations are about each other's families and personal lives in a series of escalating diss tracks that have also referenced other hip-hop greats such as Metro Boomin and DJ Mustard.

The feud, in which each rapper has made multiple unproven charges, caused Drake to respond in a song that he is disgusted by Lamar's claims about him. The conflict between the two men reached a climax. Which resulted in the release of many songs by and starring the two musicians.

While their strained relationship dates back years, the source of their most current feud can be traced back to Drake's song First Person Shooter, which was released as part of his album For All the Dogs in October. The subsequent drama has produced serious, unsubstantiated claims and shows no signs of diminishing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: LeBron James Raps Along to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us at His Concert Amid Drake Beef