Kendrick Lamar Says SZA 'Always Had It' Ahead Of 2025 Superbowl Show; Reveals Being Unable To 'Settle Into Moment'

Kendrick Lamar highly appreciated SZA’s professional growth. The Compton native talked about how far she has come when it comes to the songstress’ career, with whom he is slated to share a stage at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, to be held on February 9, Sunday, per People magazine.

As per the publication, Lamar talked about SZA when he appeared at a press conference for Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. During the interview, the rapper was asked if he had caught up with the Good Days singer ahead of the above-mentioned event and their reported grand national tour to celebrate their achievements.

The rapper responded by mentioning that he did not get a chance to have a proper conversation. He shared about things moving rapidly when it comes to rehearsals, production, and other things involved. He shared that they do "speak,” but they have not gotten a “chance to settle into the moment.”

The Not Like Us rapper further praised her by saying, “For me personally, watching her, you know, her career and where she's come from, it's amazing to see.”

He mentioned finally getting to witness how certain people see him as “come up in the process” because he saw SZA for the first day, entering the studio, penning down tracks, throwing them away, penning another song, and again discarding songs.

The Damn vocalist talked about understanding the process the Kiss Me More singer went through: “Wanting to be great.” and continuously writing songs.

The rapper further stated, “I understood that, and I seen it, so to see it now, magnified it's like, she always had it, man," adding, "She always had it, and I'm just honored to be next to her talent.”