Kendrick Lamar's Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Pants Were Meant For Timothée Chalamet? FIND OUT

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show outfit had a surprising story behind it. The $1,300 Celine jeans he rocked on stage were actually meant for actor Timothée Chalamet. It turns out both Lamar and Chalamet work with the same stylist, Taylor McNeil.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, McNeil had picked out several pairs of jeans for Lamar’s Grammy and Super Bowl looks. But when Lamar tried on a women’s size 29 pair, they fit him just right, even though he usually wears a size 33.

Even though Lamar usually wears a size 33 waist, the jeans fit him surprisingly well. Talking about his halftime performance in an interview with Apple Music, Lamar shared, “My intent was to always keep... the nature of it as a sport,” sharing his approach to his historic halftime performance

Lamar’s outfit didn’t go unnoticed by fans during his Super Bowl performance. Many took to social media, trying to figure out if his jeans were bootcut or bell-bottoms.

According to Celine’s website, they’re actually called “flared surf jeans in summer dazed wash.” The pants also got people talking because of their extra-long length, which stood out during his set.

Chalamet is reportedly 5-foot-10, while Lamar is said to be 5-foot-5. This height difference may explain why the jeans appeared extra long on the rapper.

Alongside the Celine jeans, Lamar wore a custom blue leather varsity jacket by Martine Rose. The jacket featured archival sports paneling and custom embroidery. McNeil shared details about the look on Instagram after the show.

Lamar’s outfit also included a $68,000 Rahaminov diamond brooch pinned to his cap. The stylish outfit stood out as he made history as the first solo rap artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

Lamar’s performance was part of a record-breaking Super Bowl broadcast, drawing in a historic number of viewers. He performed popular hits like All the Stars and Luther, alongside SZA.

The show’s biggest surprise came when tennis legend Serena Williams joined Lamar on stage, crip-walking to his track Not Like Us. The song, which targets rapper Drake, recently earned Lamar five Grammy awards.

He also performed lesser-known tracks from his new album GNX, including Man at the Garden and Peekaboo. Actor Samuel L. Jackson provided narration during the performance as Uncle Sam.