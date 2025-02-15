Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us Gets Shoutout at SNL50; WATCH Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer Reprise ICONIC Culps Role

Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteryer, who are two of the most loved celebrities of Saturday Night Live, recently reprised their role as The Culps, for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

This was during the celebration that was held on Friday when the actor from Daddy's Home and Gasteyer took to the stage as the age-old hilarious couple. For those who do not know, they played these roles on the NBC sketch comedy from 1996 to 2002.

This time, for everyone's intrigue, they performed a cover of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, which happens to be a diss track about Drake. Meanwhile, the two also performed Britney Spears' one of the highly acclaimed tracks, Work B*tch, along with Sam Smith and Kim Petras's famous number, Unholy.

The couple consisted of Will Ferrell and the actress from Woman on Top, then also performed Megan Thee Stallion's track Body, as well as Chappell Roan's Good Luck Babe.

"Are Kenny Lamar and Drake Graham in the house, by the way? Maybe you two can hug it out tonight in the name of love and fellowship," the actor from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy was heard stating. He further also mentioned, "No? Not in hell?"

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert was hosted by alum Jimmy Fallon. Meanwhile, the stunning lineup of the recently held event saw performances from Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, The B52s, Jelly Roll, Brandi Carlile, as well as the legend Eddie Vedder.

Advertisement

Other big names at the event were Mumford & Sons, along with Post Malone, Arcade Fire, Chris Martin, and Backstreet Boys, as well as Bonnie Raitt and David Byrne.

Brittany Howard, Devo, The Roots, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn along with Jack White were also seen delivering grand performances on stage along with Cher, Dave Grohl, Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent, and Wyclef Jean.