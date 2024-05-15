'Kendrick Won Because...': Trevor Noah Declares Final Winner For Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar; Find Out

Even if you are not intimately aware of the Drake vs. Kendrick diss track battle, you must have seen people on the internet talking about it. It especially blew up after Kendrick released back-to-back tracks attacking Drake. People of the internet have been quite torn over which rapper they think won the battle, but a lot of people agree that Kendrick’s newest tracks have made him the Victor.

As it turns out, Trevor Noah is one of the people who is keeping track of the all-out battle between the rappers. During his show at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, May 11, Noah shared his own opinion on the Drake vs. Kendrick debate.

Trevor Noah declared a winner during the show

Even though at first he did not want to answer the question as it is such a controversial topic. The comedian finally revealed his favorite in the beef.

At first, he confirmed that he loved the music of both rappers. The comedian told the audience, “I don't live in a binary world; I love Drake's music, I love Kendrick's music.” But then he said that as an amateur hip-hop fan, in this particular beef, “I think in this instance, in my humble opinion, Kendrick won because first of all, he layered it,” Noah declared.

Noah also explained why he thinks Kendrick won this battle

After picking his personal winner Kendrick, which earned him quite an applause from the crowd, Noah also went on to say why he thinks the rapper won the battle. He said that though Drake had some really great rhymes in his songs, they were more direct in their approach. Wherein Kendrick layered his rap with, “double, triple, quadruple entendre.”

Then Noah also quoted a part from Kendrick’s song EUPHORIA which was targeted at Drake. “And if you didn't get it, he was just like, ‘I hate how you walk. I hate how you talk.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, what an effective way of communication,’” the comedian commented.

He also said that the songs were very catchy and that it is really hard for someone to lose a rap battle when their song is so catchy. "I didn't even know I was doing it, like, 'They not like us. They not like us.' Then you've won. When people are singing your demise for fun, I think you've lost the rap beef. So: Kendrick,” Trevor Noah proudly declared his winner, which most of the audience seemed to agree with.

This show was Trevor Noah’s last show on the US leg of his Off the Record tour, and also the second last show of the Netflix is A Joke Fest. This would explain why the comedian was able to share controversial opinions and firmly take a side in the rap battle without much worry.

