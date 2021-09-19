Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast bags People’s Choice Award at Toronto Film Festival

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, a monochrome family drama during the 1960s, has bagged the People’s Choice Award at Toronto Film Festival. With this, the movie has opened up a great chance for itself to win an Oscar under the Best Film category. However, the festival’s top honour has been garnered to the film as festival-goers voted for it.

While the previous nine winners of the award have all secured the Oscar prize including 12 Years a Slave, Green Book and Nomadland, which bagged the award last year. Belfast had premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and has been noted as Branagh’s autobiographical as it opens up on his own children in Belfast. As per Variety, during his acceptance speech, Kenneth said that their premiere at the festival has been “one of the most memorable experiences” of his career.

“That so many Canadian film lovers connected with ‘Belfast’ so profoundly was absolutely overwhelming to myself and Jamie Dornan, and we talked about it long into a memorable night of laughter and tears in your great city,” Branagh noted. The movie stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan, Lara McDonnell, Jude Hill, Conor MacNeill, among others.

The movie is slated to release on November 12. Meanwhile, the Toronto International Film Festival went on for ten days in a scaled-down manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the most anticipated movies, Dune and Spencer, however, were not eligible for the top honour which needed the movie being nominated to be screened in-person as well as digitally. The screenings maintained social distance, and some were kept only virtually, in an online mode.

