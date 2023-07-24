Kenny Chesney performs at Iowa Speedway during IndyCar weekend

Many of the country singer's admirers left the event on Saturday night with his or her autograph written on their caps and cowboy hats; one fan even held out a brown cowboy boot, although she was not as fortunate as other fans.

Kenny Chesney performed a set that lasted over an hour as part of the concerts for the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend while sporting a blue shirt, blue pants, and a Blue Chair Bay rum cap, his brand of alcoholic beverage.

Kenny Chesney played against a backdrop of brilliant blue sky, a departure from his appearance at Wells Fargo Arena four years earlier, when a lightning strike caused a temporary power outage right at the opening of his performance, delaying it for 14 minutes, according to the Des Moines Register in 2019.

Kenny Chesney played his No. 1 Billboard Hot Country Songs chart hit

Kenny Chesney opened the show with his No. 1 Billboard Hot Country Songs chart smash "Beer In Mexico." Despite his lack of interaction with the audience throughout his concert, Chesney reached down to shake or slap hands with his "No Shoes Nation" fans, including the little palm of a blonde-haired young child on someone's shoulders.

Kenny Chesney has been recording singles since the late 1990s, garnering a multigenerational audience that was evident during Saturday's event.

Fans console Kenny Chesney as the singer shares a heartfelt tribute

Kenny Chesney included his fans in a really moving and special moment. Kenny Chesney posted a snapshot of himself on social media scattering part of the ashes of his dog, Ruby, who died in December.

In the comment, he added, "Spreading Ruby's love on the West Coast," before mentioning her pet Instagram account, @darubagirl, where Chesney continues to share adorable images of the dog.



Chesney, 55, appears in the image lying on a beach on the West Coast, though he won't say just where. Some of Ruby's ashes are tenderly scattered in the sand at the country singer's feet.



Fans expressed a great deal of sympathy in the comments for Chesney and his sorrow.

One supporter wrote: "So pleased she had you as a person that cared for her," and another: "Oh wow, what a great thing you are doing. Everywhere, DaRuba will be adored and remembered. ❤️❤️❤️."

"What a wonderful way to remember Ruby! There will now be a little bit of her everywhere, even though I'm sure it wasn't the simplest thing to go through. added a third.

