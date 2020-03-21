Kenny Rogers, legendary country music hitmaker, passes away at 81

Legendary country music star Kenny Rogers passed away at 81. Read on to know more.

Iconic country music star Kenny Rogers, who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s and 1980s with back to back hits, passed away at the age of 81. The legendary musician’s family announced his death on Rogers' verified Twitter account. “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” the tweet read.

