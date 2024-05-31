Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has announced that she will not be returning to public responsibilities for the Colonel's Review next month following reports that she would be well enough to participate. Kate Middleton was appointed colonel in chief of the Irish Guards in 2023, and one of her responsibilities is to take the salute on June 8, one week before Trooping the Colour.

Kate Middleton to miss royal duties amid cancer treatment

The news that the princess would not be participating in the event comes amidst her cancer treatment ongoing away from the public eye since her diagnosis in January. However, the King confirmed that he would be attending a major annual event, even though he was also diagnosed with cancer in January.

Charles is scheduled to attend the Trooping of the Colour on June 15. Following a show of pomp and military ceremonial, the royal family often gathers on Buckingham Palace's balcony. Although it has been confirmed that the King will attend the ceremony, he will not be riding a horse like he did last year; instead, he will look over the soldiers from a vehicle.

When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties

According to The Independent, the Palace and royal sources have been quick to highlight that no official comeback date has been set, despite some contradictory stories suggesting Kate could return as early as autumn or as late as into the new year.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, supposedly spends valuable time outside with her family throughout her ongoing cancer treatment and rehabilitation, providing hope and optimism. Representatives of Kensington Palace have revealed that Kate has been receiving excessive get-well-soon cards, showing her active participation in family events.

On March 22, shortly after her birthday, Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis via a video message. Although she had initially believed it to be non-cancerous, examinations and a successful operation in January revealed it was clearly cancer.

