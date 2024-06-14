Kerri Kenney-Silver Joins Cast Of Netflix’s Upcoming Comedy Series The Four Seasons Alongside Tina Fey, Steve Carell And More

Kerri Kenney-Silver joins the star-studded cast of Netflix’s upcoming comedy series The Four Seasons. The show will be based on Universal Pictures' title of the same name. The actress is best known for creating and starring in the hit cop sitcom Reno 911!

Kerri Kenney-Silver joins the cast of The Four Seasons

Netflix is greeting up for a comedy series, The Four Seasons, produced by 30 Rock creator Tina Fey, who also stars in the show. Starring comedy legend Steve Carell, Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo (Rustin), and Erika Henningsen, the show will reprise memorable characters from the 1981 film of the same name.

Five-time Emmy-nominated Kenney-Silver co-created Reno 911 and starred as Deputy Trudy Wiegel, which people loved for nearly two decades. After her show concluded in 2023, she made guest appearances on What We Do In The Shadows, Nora From Queens, NBC’s Superstore, Miracle Workers, Big Little Lies, and many other iconic shows.

Most recently, she was part of the 2016 Sundance opening film Other People and VHYes.

What The Four Seasons is about?

Fey will write the Four Seasons series alongside 30 Rock alums Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. Universal Television and Fey’s company, Little Stranger, produce it.

The show will be based on the 1981 rom-com, which was written and directed by Alan Alda and produced by Martin Bregman. Alda also starred in the film alongside the Palm Royale actress Carol Burnett. The series will be the trickled-down result of the film and the four concerti composed by Antonio Vivaldi, which inspired the title of the film.

Advertisement

The Four Seasons series is slated to start production later this year.