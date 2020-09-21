Kerry Washington admits to living in fear amid racial injustice; Feels ‘somebody could call the cops’ anytime

  1. Home
Kerry Washington recently opened up about struggling with fear amidst the racial injustice in America. The Scandal star detailed her anxiety on the subject through the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast.
Kerry Washington is opening up about her fears amid the current racial injustice climate in America. In a sneak peek at the newest episode of the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast, the 43-year-old actress and producer opened up about how even she fears going on a scooter ride with her children in their own neighbourhood. “It’s crazy when somebody says like, ‘How dare you, Kerry Washington, have a voice. You’re a so-privileged Hollywood actor person,’” Kerry says. 

 

“No matter what I do, no matter how many Emmy nominations, I am still scared at times to scooter in neighbourhoods with my kids where I feel like somebody could call the cops.” She explains “because that cop may never have seen Scandal. I still have that very real fear.”

 

Kerry also spoke about why people telling her to not have an opinion about these important issues is hurtful to her and uncalled for. “Nobody should be silenced because of their job,” she says. “I have to be extra responsible in ensuring that what I say comes from my heart and is me speaking for me and not on behalf of any other organizations or ideologies, which I don’t.”

 

“When I speak about this country, I speak as a mother, I speak as a woman, I speak as a Black person…I don’t speak as a Hollywood elite. I speak as somebody who’s the mother of Black children, as somebody who had student loans way longer than I thought I would. I speak as somebody who cares about my community and the community that my family lives in, my extended family.”

 

Credits :Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast, Getty Images

