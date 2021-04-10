Kerry Washington deletes tweet comparing DMX and Prince Philip's death after receiving heavy backlash

Kerry Washington has now deleted the tweet suggesting DMX and Prince Philip are together in heaven after receiving flak from netizens.

While several celebrities reacted to the tragic deaths of rapper DMX and Prince Philip on Friday, actress Kerry Washington found herself in the midst of a controversy over a tweet condoling their death. Washington who shared a tweet about DMX and Prince Philip "chatting" in heaven, received heavy backlash from netizens. After being mocked for the same, the Scandal star soon deleted her tweet and hasn't reacted to it ever since.

The now deleted tweet consisted of Washington saying, "Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip are chatting about together at the pearly gates? My love to both their families. May they both Rest In Peace.” The comparison of the DMX and the Duke of Edinburgh being together at the gates of heaven did not go well with netizens who began to call her out following which the tweet was taken down.

While netizens poured their condolences for both the personalities who managed to leave a legacy of their own and their loved ones in mourning, no one paired the two together. Presumably, it was due to racial concerns that Washington's tweet was taken in ill taste by netizens.

Prince Philip, who was husband to Queen Elizabeth II and also the longest-serving royal consort passed away aged 99 at Windsor Castle.

Rapper DMX aka Earl Simmons died at the age of 50 after being on life support from the past week following a cardiac arrest from an alleged drug overdose incident. The death of the rapper was mourned by fans across the world as well as by artists from the music industry.

