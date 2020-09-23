Kerry Washington OPENS UP about racial injustice to Ellen DeGeneres; Reveals how she teaches her kids about it

Kerry Washington appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about dealing with racial injustice, and how she teaches her kids about it.

Kerry Washington is opening up about racial injustice to Ellen DeGeneres. The 43-year-old Little Fires Everywhere actress made a virtual appearance on the Ellen show on Tuesday (September 22). During their chat, Kerry explained how she teaches her kids – daughter Isabelle, 6, and son Caleb, 23 months – about racial injustice “I want my kids to know that I am fully present as they’re exploring those ideas, too,” Kerry shared.

“In a lot of ways, I have to make sure that I am taking care of myself as I’m having these conversations and, just on a daily basis, doing what I need to do to stay calm and to stay present and stay informed. So that I can really be there for them as the world unfolds around them.”

Kerry continued, “I wear the Breonna Taylor T-Shirt, you know, ‘Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.’ So if I’m going to wear that, which I do proudly, I’d be ready to have that conversation in my house and answer those questions.” Kerry went on to say that she also tries to be a good listener when she talks with her kids.

“Such a big part of it is knowing who your kid is and as you’re having the conversation, like watching and listening for the cues to be present for this stuff,” Kerry said. “A lot of us remember the moment in our own childhoods when we were first confronted with negative views about race with racism, with institutionalized racism.”

