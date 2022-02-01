Kerry Washington pens a heartfelt letter to fans, expresses gratitude for 'beautiful' birthday messages

Kerry Washington posted a touching statement to her more than 6.4 million Instagram followers after being inundated with birthday wishes and affection on Monday. In addition to sharing a slideshow of breathtaking images of herself in a plunging floral gown, the actress gushed that her heart was 'full' from 'all the beautiful' messages she received.

Check out her post here:

"I’m so excited to spend this next year with you all sharing projects, art, people, causes, & moments that inspire me," she captioned pictures of herself holding a bouquet of yellow balloons with the ocean behind her. The Emmy winner went on to say that she had spent the previous year working with 10 organisations that are devoted to assisting individuals in their local communities feel empowered to utilise their voice and vote. She added that it would be "THE BEST birthday present ever if you all could show them some love."

Meanwhile, Hollywood pals of the actress made sure to wish her the best on her birthday. Reese Witherspoon, Washington's Little Fires Everywhere co-star, paid homage to her friend by posting a picture of them together on her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday to this phenomenal woman! I love you & your huge heart, your infinite talent and your activist mind!" the Legally Blonde star gushed. Jada Pinkett Smith also wished her pal a happy birthday by posting a photo of them together at an award event as well as two solo glam images of Washington. In addition, wishes from Gabrielle Union, Mindy Kaling, Halle Berry, and others were left in Washington's recent post's comment area.

On the work front, as per Daily Mail, Kerry Washington is currently working on her next courtroom thriller, Reasonable Doubt, which she is also directing.

ALSO READ:Kerry Washington admits to living in fear amid racial injustice; Feels ‘somebody could call the cops’ anytime