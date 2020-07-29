Kerry Washington reacts to being nominated for 4 Emmys: This is beyond our wildest dreams

Kerry Washington thanked the Television Academy this morning after hearing about her recent Emmy nominations. The Little Fires Everywhere actress was nominated four times.

Kerry Washington wasn’t just nominated for one Emmy at the 2020 Emmy Awards, but for four! The 43-year-old actress and producer woke up to the news that not only had she been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, but is also included in the nominations for Outstanding Variety Special (for Live in Front of a Studio Audience), Outstanding Television Movie (American Son), and Outstanding Limited Series (Little Fires Everywhere).

Kerry reacted to the nomination by saying: “To be recognized in this way this morning is such an honour.” “To be able to share it with my partner Pilar Savone and our Simpson Street family makes it even more meaningful.”

“The experiences we’ve been able to have this year were beyond our wildest dreams: Working with the legendary Normal Lear and Jimmy Kimmel to bring iconic shows from the 70s to new audiences with Live In Front of a Studio Audience, to adapting AMERICAN SON, a Broadway play about Black Lives and police violence to Netflix, to bringing Celeste Ng’s beautiful novel Little Fires Everywhere to life with my incredible friends Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Liz Tigelar,” Kerry continued.

The Scandal actress was also touched to hear about Lynn Shelton‘s directing nomination, who passed away earlier this year. “The tears came this morning when I heard about Lynn Shelton’s nomination for Little Fires Everywhere,” she wrote. “I’m so incredibly grateful that the Television Academy has chosen to honour Lynn with this very deserved nomination. I know she’s celebrating in the beyond.”

