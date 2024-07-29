Kerry Washington Reveals Her 'Best Date Night' With Nnamdi Asomugha Was Watching His New Movie; Deets here

Kerry Washington recently shared a heartwarming moment from her personal life. She talked about her best date night ever, which was spent celebrating her husband Nnamdi Asomugha's first movie as a director. Asomugha, who has been both a football player and now a filmmaker, directed the movie The Knife, a project that means a lot to them.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha shine at The Knife premiere

The pair, who usually keep their romance private, went to The Knife film premiere at the esteemed Tribeca Film Festival. Asomugha co-wrote the screenplay, performed in the movie, and directed it as well.



During her One Last Thing segment, Washington expressed her enthusiasm about going to the premiere with her spouse in an exclusive chat with PEOPLE magazine.

"For our last date night, I went to the premiere of his directorial debut at the Tribeca Film Festival," Washington disclosed. She continued, highlighting the significance of the event, "It was really special to be at his premiere with him and celebrating at the after party. That felt like the best date night ever."



The movie had its first showing in June, People have noticed its plot, which Mark Duplass and Asomugha helped write. Asomugha's direction and the story of the film were praised at the festival. This led to him winning the important award for Best New Narrative Director. This shows how skilled and dedicated he is to making films.



In addition to discussing their relationship in the future, Washington gave details of their 2013 private wedding. Only close family and friends attended the low-key wedding, which took place at a friend's residence.



A source revealed about their wedding to PEOPLE, "Everything was held at one of Kerry's friend's houses, It was small, just family and close friends. They said their own vows, people stayed at the house. It was really simple and sweet."



The couple values their privacy and instills this value in their kids as well. They are parents of a 4-year-old girl named Isabelle and a 7-year-old son named Caleb Kelechi. Washington also accepts her position as Asomugha's former relationship's adolescent daughter's stepmother. They make an effort to keep their kids out of the spotlight because they think it's important to give them the freedom to develop and make their own decisions away from the spotlight.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha: Balancing privacy and celebrating success

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Kerry spoke about privacy concerning her family. "I think just from the very beginning, Nnamdi and I have been really protective of our partnership and our relationship."



She said. "And I think in many ways, we just want to give our kids that same opportunity to define a life for themselves and to enter the public space in their own way."



Asomugha's journey from an NFL player to a well-known filmmaker is an inspiration to watch, and his wife's unfailing support is evident at every turn. Celebrating The Knife at the Tribeca Film Festival meant more to Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha than just the movie's success. It was spending time together, making memories, and encouraging one another's aspirations.

