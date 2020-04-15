Kesha is all set for a high octane virtual performance on Jimmy Fallon's show on April 17

The line-up for the at-home edition of Jimmy Fallon's show on April 17 will also feature X-Men star Hugh Jackman and Rose Byrne.

The at-home edition of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is getting interesting by the day. As per the latest news reports, the singer cum songwriter is all set for a high-octane virtual performance on Jimmy Fallon's show on April 17. The fans and music lovers across the globe are very excited about the news. The line-up for the at-home edition of Jimmy Fallon's show on April 17 will also feature X-Men star Hugh Jackman and Rose Byrne. The stars that will make an appearance on Jimmy's show, have got the fans very excited. Owing to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the TV shows and film had to stop the filming work and put production work to a complete halt.

Many Hollywood films have delayed their film releases and the rest of the makers had to suspend the filming work on their films. films like Mulan, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984, Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die, Fast and Furious 9 among other films. The fans are really excited to see Kesha's performance on April 17. Kesha, who is a two time Grammy award nominee, paid a heartfelt tribute to a friend who passed away. Kesha paid a heart-warming tribute to her friend Blake Brockway, who was an LGBTQ activist. Kesha mention in her post that her friend, Blake Brockway was one of the kindest human beings he had met.

The singer cum songwriter has a massive fan following on her Instagram account and her fans are now looking forward to seeing her virtual performance on Tonight Show along with host Jimmy Fallon.

