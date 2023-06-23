Kesha and producer Dr. Luke settle legal battle over defamation claims, rape accusations ahead of trial

The pop singer Kesha and music producer Dr. Luke or Lukasz Gottwald have been in years long legal battle. Now less than a month before their case was set for a legal trial, the two have reached their settlement. Both of the parties involved have shared the decision on their Instagram. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kesha and producer Dr. Luke settles legal battle

On Thursday, Kesha posted on her Instagram and said, “Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Meanwhile Dr. Luke statement reads, “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

The lawsuit which was scheduled to go on trial this summer ended with this settlement between both the parties. The terms of their settlement has not been made public.

Kesha and producer Dr. Luke’s legal case

In October 2014, Kesha accused Dr. Luke of drugging and sexually assaulting her. The pop star also claimed that the music producer wanted out of her recording agreement. On the other hand, Dr. Luke maintains that Kesha’s accusations are completely false. He then sued the singer for defamation and breach of contract.

