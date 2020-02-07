Kesha ordered to pay USD 374,000 Dr. Luke in ongoing defamation dispute; Singer's legal team plan to appeal

Kesha and Dr. Luke's legal battle witnesses a new development. The singer has been ordered to pay the music producer a sum of $374,000 in the defamation case filed against her.

Music producer Dr. Luke and Pop singer Kesha has been involved in a legal battle for six years now. In a new development, a judge has ruled in favour of Dr Luke, formally known as Lukasz Gottwald, in the defamation case he filed against the singer. As per court orders, Kesha has been ordered to pay Dr Luke $374,000. According to court documents obtained by several international outlets, including E! News, the judge stated Dr Luke was "defamed" after Kesha issued a "false statement" to Lady Gaga claiming the music producer raped Katy Perry.

The judge noted that there was no supporting evidence to prove her claim. "Perry unequivocally testified that Gottwald did not do so. In response, Kesha has not raised a triable issue. There is no evidence whatsoever that Gottwald raped Katy Perry or that Katy Perry, whose sworn testimony is unrefuted, must not be believed," the court documents stated.

Kesha's legal team presented a defence assertation that Gottwald is a “public figure." However, the court rejected it. "Though Gottwald has sought publicity for his label, his music, and his artists — none of which are the subject of the defamation here — he never injected himself into the public debate about sexual assault or abuse of artists in the entertainment industry,” the judge wrote, as per a Variety report. “The only reason Gottwald has any public connection to the issues raised in this lawsuit is because they were raised in this lawsuit,” the report added.

Following his statements, the court pointed out that Kesha has breached her contract with KMI and as a result, she is obliged to pay KMI "pre-judgment interest of $373,671.88." Following the judgement, Kesha's legal team issued a statement revealing that the singer plans to appeal for the decision. "We disagree with the Court's rulings. We plan to immediately appeal," the statement revealed.

