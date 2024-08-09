Kesha Plans to Re-Record TiK ToK with Lyric Change Once She Gains Legal Rights

Kesha recently celebrated the fifteenth anniversary of her breakout single TiK ToK on social media, highlighting its lasting impact. She explained that this song, her first to feature both her voice and name, was written with a sense of fun and happiness.

Kesha explained that she hoped the song would make people feel as happy as she did at the time. Reflecting on the song now, she is pleased that it continues to elicit the same positive emotions in her. Kesha described TiK ToK as a glimpse into her younger self, who was carefree, wild, and full of energy. She stated that the song represents a part of her identity that she values and feels compelled to protect.

She sees the song as a permanent reminder of her early perspective, even though fifteen years have brought about a lot of changes in her life and the world. TiK ToK is still a special memory for Kesha since it captures the spirit and happiness she wanted to convey to her fans in the past.

She continued by declaring that she "loves" the changed lyrics and that she eventually intends to make them "permanent" on the recording. As a reaction to the rapper and mogul's alleged sexual misconduct, Kesha added the line "f— P. Diddy" to the song during Reneé Rapp's Coachella performance in April. Then, in an even more extreme tweet, Kesha wrote, "WAKE UP IN THE MORNING LIKE F— P DIDDY," all caps.

Kesha stated on X (formerly Twitter) that she plans to legally rerecord her song as soon as possible. She clarified that her song, which she calls her "first child," represents her commitment to preserving happiness and fun for both herself and other people. She insists that the song's joyful message remains unaltered even in light of the tumultuous circumstances surrounding it.

Advertisement

Kesha wanted the song's three-and-a-half minutes of playful joy to resonate with listeners' own sense of childish happiness. She wished, in closing, that her music would allow everyone to experience and welcome this untamed, happy spirit.

ALSO READ: 'She's Been Through A Lot': Kesha Hits Back at Those Body Shaming Her; Shares Bikini Photos With Empowering Message