Kesha reveals she 'almost died' during fertility treatment in January; Here's how

Kesha, in an interview, revealed that she almost died in January. She called the incident “horrifying” while she shared what happened in January. The singer had decided to freeze her eggs, and during a fertility procedure that almost turned fatal for her. Here is what really happened.

Kesha talks about almost dying

Kesha was diagnosed with CVID last year, which is an autoimmune disease. CVID is an immune deficiency that happens when the body has low levels of antibodies. A person with the disease is at a higher risk of getting an infection. While talking to Self Magazine, Kesha spoke about how she almost died in January. She shared that she was hospitalized in a Miami hospital and kept there for 9 days. When the singer decided to go through a fertility procedure to freeze her eggs, things started going severely wrong.

“I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months,” she revealed. The singer also admitted that it was a “ horrifying” experience. She explained that the situation escalated that much because of her weakened immunity due to CVID. Kesha spoke about the reason why she decided to undergo the procedure. She revealed, “I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands.” She added, “ And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body.”

The singer spoke about the importance of sleep, saying that it is the “most important thing.” She further explained, “I feel like I’m just playing catch-up on my teens and twenties, still. But I try to get as much sleep as possible, and I have to protect that fiercely.”

Kesha talks about her health issues

Kesha admitted that she is afraid of talking about her health issues out loud. The 36-year-old did not want to be a “whiny” and “privileged girl.” She spoke about having to maintain her reputation. “My image had been that of going out and having fun,” she shared.

She revealed the struggle of having to decline offers for interviews and photo shoots. Kesha explained, “I had a really hard time saying no to interviews or photo shoots because I didn’t want to let my one chance fall away by not being able to fulfill every request.”

Kesha explained how she constantly felt exhausted, which made her get medical help. This was when the singer was diagnosed with CVID, a lifelong autoimmune disorder.

