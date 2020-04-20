Kesha's new lockdown track 'Home Alone’ is a tribute to Macaulay Culkin

Singer Ke$ha's new lockdown track "Home Alone" dedicated to actor Macaulay Culkin and his hit 1990 film of the same name.

The 33-year-old singer took to social media to share a clip of the tune alongside a footage of herself performing the track, blended with scenes from the iconic film, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I've been bored at home so I made a song for u animals!!! And a little video. It's called HOME ALONE... dedicated to all of you sexy people hanging at home.....alone. and also dedicated to the one and only @culkamania," she said. The video begins with a clip of Daniel Stern's character Marv and Culkin's role as Kevin saying "hello," as he points a gun into the camera.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×