Kevin Bacon Recalls Getting Knocked Out While Rewatching Footloose Audition, Says ‘It Was Very Weird’

Kevin Bacon shares that he had a hard time rewatching his Footloose audition tape. While addressing the audience at the Tribeca Film Festival’s segment, Footloose with Kevin Bacon, the actor shared his experience over the filming days and even talked about his reaction while rewatching his audition video.

The 1984 film brought Bacon closer to the stardom of the industry. The actor impressed the viewers with his flashy dance moves. And chemistry with his co-star, Lori Singer.

What did Kevin Bacon say about rewatching his audition video for Footloose?

During his interactive session with the audience at the Tribeca Film Festival, Bacon revealed feeling knocked out after watching his Footloose audition video. The actor said, "Many years ago, there was a DVD extra that came out, and on the DVD extra, they'd gone into the Paramount vault and found my screen test, and I watched it.”

The Hollowman actor added, "And I was so knocked out by seeing that person. There's something about the audition—I could really see a much younger version of me. If I look at a movie that I was in many years ago, I don't really see a younger version of me — It's the character that I was playing.”

Bacon further shared that he put the video on pause, went to the bathroom, looked at himself in the mirror, and wondered if the person he saw on the video was really him. “It was very weird. It's a real trippy experience," the actor added.

The Emmy Award actor portrayed the character of Ren McCormack in Footloose. Ren relocates to a small American town where the local minister has outlawed dancing. In the process of fighting the ban, McCormack falls in love with the minister's daughter, Ariel, and the duo puts up a protest against the ban.

Kevin Bacon’s comments about first receiving the script of Footloose

At the event, Bacon shared about when he first received the script of Footloose. The actor revealed, "The weird thing is that I didn't really get the extent of the dancing from the script.”

The Hollywood star shared about his dance auditions and how he came through with the role. The Tremors actor confessed, "They said something along the lines of, ‘Oh, you're gonna have to have a dance audition.’ I thought, ‘What? I’m not a dancer.’ But I said, ‘I love to dance. I've been dancing since I was in high school because I like girls. So I said, you don't need a choreographer—just turn on the music and turn on the cameras, and I’ll dance around; I have no problem doing that."

However, the makers denied Bacon’s request and said the dance had to be professional.

As Kevin Bacon talked about his days on Footloose, the movie clocked into its 40th year since its release on February 17, 1984.

