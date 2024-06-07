Kevin Bacon Recalls Suffering Burns In Hard-Boiled Egg Mishap During Band Tour; Here's What Happened

During a revelation on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kevin Bacon revealed a shocking story. He described how a simple breakfast turned into a disaster while he was touring with his band, as per Fox News. This incident, in which a hard-boiled egg caused burns, shows how even ordinary situations can take unexpected turns.

Bacon's breakfast disaster

During his appearance on the show, Bacon talked about life on the road with his band, describing the less-than-glamorous accommodations he frequently encountered while touring. Recalling a specific incident, he described how he grabbed a couple of hard-boiled eggs from a hotel's complimentary breakfast spread to keep him going during the band's journey.

However, what was supposed to be a simple snack devolved into a comedy of errors when Bacon tried to heat the eggs in the microwave at the next hotel. With one egg already exploding in the microwave, Bacon bit into the second egg, only to feel what he described as a "grenade going off" inside his mouth. The explosion caused painful burns on his lips.

Lessons learned and lip-saving measures

Bacon joked that the mishap taught him a valuable lesson. He shared the cautionary tale with the audience, advising using caution when handling heated hard-boiled eggs. What is his advice? To avoid unexpected explosions, cut them in half before taking a bite.

Following the incident, Bacon sought medical attention for his burns, which left his lips bright red for weeks, resembling a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan. Despite the discomfort and inconvenience, Bacon kept a lighthearted demeanor, joking about the ideal headline for his story: "Bacon burned by egg."

Bacon and Sedgwick's nearly 36-year journey

The conversation with Meyers also touched on Bacon's personal life, specifically his long-term marriage to fellow actress Kyra Sedgwick. The couple, who have been together for nearly 36 years, have weathered the highs and lows of Hollywood together, proving that love can stand the test of time in the entertainment industry.

Bacon's candid storytelling entertained audiences with amusing anecdotes while also providing a glimpse into the everyday mishaps that can occur, even for seasoned professionals like himself.

