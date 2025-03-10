Kevin Bacon Requests Wedding DJs to Not Play Footloose Song For THIS Hilarious Reason: ‘They Always Start Out...’

Kevin is no more fond of Footloose songs at weddings. The actor has a special request for the DJs to not play the tracks from his iconic movie, claiming that while it initially begins to be about the bride, eventually people just make a circle around him and clap their hands, as if he were a trained monkey.

While in conversation with Variety, the actor shared that the scenes at the wedding ceremonies just get crazier as alcohol is involved at the parties.

Further in his conversation with the media portal, Bacon shared that he is proud of the songs and the movie, but with the tracks rolling out in the weddings, a strange element has been attached to it.

Elaborating on the statements, the Sleepers star claimed that his "worst nightmare is to be at a wedding and the DJ puts on the music." He further added, "They always start out being about the bride, and then there's alcohol involved.”

Bacon continued to reveal, "And by about 10:30, the song comes on, and suddenly the wedding becomes about me getting out and dancing. People will literally form a circle around me and clap their hands like I'm a trained monkey."

To avoid the awkwardness at the weddings, Bacon straight up goes to the DJ and asks him to not play the songs from his 1984 classic, where he shared the screen space alongside Lori Singer.

Further in his interview with Variety, the actor shared, "It's not because I don’t love the song; I do love this song. It's not because I'm not proud of the movie; I'm 100 percent proud of it.” He claimed that the film got him "what I wanted, I have no one to blame but myself. It was definitely my dream to have all those things."

Previously, in an interview with another one of the outlets, the actor shared that he is open to the idea of rebooting Footloose.