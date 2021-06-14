Kevin Bacon tapped to play the antagonist in ‘Toxic Avenger’ reboot

Legendary is rebooting the 1984 Toxic Avenger and Macon Blair is appointed as the director.

Kevin Bacon has been signed to play the role of the antagonist in the reboot of the 1984 film ‘Toxic Avenger’. Legendary has taken over the task to reimagine the film for contemporary times. Toxic Avenger is known to have subverted the genre much like Deadpool but at a much lower budget. With its themes on toxic waste and superhero tropes, the film made a much larger point and later got multiplied into three sequels. The film descended into the culture and even inspired a stage musical production, children’s cartoon TV series, and a Marvel comic book.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Dinklage is headlining the film as the lead protagonist alongside a talented cast of Jacob Tremblay, and Taylour Paige. The film will go under production in Bulgaria in June and Macon Blair is set to direct the feature. Macon has written the script for the everyman hero who gets thrown into a toxic waste gets transformed into a mutant and now faces the challenge of being an outcast, from which he rises by being an underdog hero. He is in the race to save his son, his community, and friends from the powerful forces of corruption and greed.

Kevin Bacon is one of the finest actors working and has starred in some memorable films like Footloose, which ended up becoming a classic. He has played great supporting parts in films like ‘A Few Good Men’ and ‘Mystic River’ amongst others. Kevin currently stars in the critically acclaimed series ‘City on a Hill’, which has been renewed for season three. He has also recently wrapped his upcoming crime thriller ‘One Way’.

