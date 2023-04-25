Kevin Bacon's dance goes viral on the protest for anti-drag law; Says ‘Drag is an art and drag is right’

A video created by Kevin Bacon in opposition to the drag bans in the US has gone viral. Which is enjoyed by the audience and has been shot as a means of unique and peaceful protest.

There are numerous laws that target drag shows that have been going on in places all around America since the beginning of this year.

Last month, Tennessee became the first state to enact legislation that forbade "adult cabaret performances" on public land or in locations where kids could be present.

What is the anti-law?

The proposed law outlaws "male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers." Infringers may be charged with misdemeanors or even felonies is what the Anti - drag law highlights.

Kevin Bacon, who played Kevin in the movie Footloose, is one of the first personalities to have voiced his opinion on this.

Here is how Kevin Bacon showed his disagreement with the anti- law:

He shared a video of himself and his wife, actor Kyra Sedgwick, dancing to Taylor Swift's song "Karma" while sporting t-shirts that read, "Drag is an art and drag is a right," on Sunday, April 23.

"Drag bans are terrible" karma, Bacon stated in the title of the video, which has been seen a million times by the audience. Where he focuses on the LGBTQIA+ community, who are in dire need of assistance.

