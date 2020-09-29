Kevin Burns, Producer of Netflix's Lost in Space reboot, dies at 65 due to cardiac arrest
2020 has truly been a gruesome year for Hollywood as we've had to say goodbye to many talented individuals from the entertainment industry. Nick Burns, a renowned Emmy-winning producer who has movies like 2006's Poseidon (remake of The Poseidon Adventure) and Netflix reboot of Lost in Space, has sadly died at the age of 65 owing to a cardiac arrest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Burns has been responsible for over 800 hours of television programming which has aired on popular networks like AMC, History, WEtv, A&E, Travel Channel, E!, Bravo, Animal Planet and National Geographic. Kevin had won a Primetime Emmy in 2002 for producing Biography's new version while in 2003, he won a Daytime Emmy for producing Hollywood Rocks the Movies: The 1970s which was hosted by David Bowie. Bill Mumy, who fans loved as Will Robinson on Lost in Space took to Facebook to share a heartbreaking tribute to Burns along with a photo.
"I lost one of my very best friends today. Kevin Burns was without a doubt among the most multi-talented, generous, capable, loyal and loving friends I've ever known. Words fail me right now," Mumy penned and added, "Kevin and I spoke almost every day for the last thirty years. We bickered like an old married couple and we always knew we loved each other. He made a lot of people very happy. I will not forget all the blessings that he brought to my family. R.I.P. Kevbo.
Rest in peace, Mr. Burns.