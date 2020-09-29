Kevin Burns, Producer of Netflix's Lost in Space reboot, dies at 65 due to cardiac arrest

Kevin Burns, who was an Emmy-winning producer with Netflix reboot of Lost in Space and The Poseidon Adventure's 2006 remake Poseidon in his impressive repertoire, has sadly died at the age of 65.

2020 has truly been a gruesome year for Hollywood as we've had to say goodbye to many talented individuals from the entertainment industry. Nick Burns, a renowned Emmy-winning producer who has movies like 2006's Poseidon (remake of The Poseidon Adventure) and Netflix reboot of Lost in Space, has sadly died at the age of 65 owing to a cardiac arrest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Burns has been responsible for over 800 hours of television programming which has aired on popular networks like AMC, History, WEtv, A&E, Travel Channel, E!, Bravo, Animal Planet and National Geographic. Kevin had won a Primetime Emmy in 2002 for producing Biography's new version while in 2003, he won a Daytime Emmy for producing Hollywood Rocks the Movies: The 1970s which was hosted by David Bowie. Bill Mumy, who fans loved as Will Robinson on Lost in Space took to Facebook to share a heartbreaking tribute to Burns along with a photo.

"I lost one of my very best friends today. Kevin Burns was without a doubt among the most multi-talented, generous, capable, loyal and loving friends I've ever known. Words fail me right now," Mumy penned and added, "Kevin and I spoke almost every day for the last thirty years. We bickered like an old married couple and we always knew we loved each other. He made a lot of people very happy. I will not forget all the blessings that he brought to my family. R.I.P. Kevbo.

Rest in peace, Mr. Burns.

